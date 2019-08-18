Ashes 2019: Steve Smith out of second Test with concussion

Media playback is not supported on this device Smith retires hurt after being struck on the neck by Archer

Australia batsman Steve Smith was ruled out of the final day of the second Ashes Test after being diagnosed with concussion caused by a blow to the neck from England's Jofra Archer.

Smith was forced to retire hurt on 80 on Saturday afternoon, but passed concussion tests and returned to bat to make 92.

The 30-year-old had further tests on Sunday morning, which showed "some deterioration", Cricket Australia said.

He is set to be replaced by Marnus Labuschagne, who becomes Test cricket's first concussion substitute.

Smith, who did not field on the fourth evening, will continue to be monitored before the third Test at Headingley starts on Thursday.

England, trailing 1-0 in the five-match series, began a rain-delayed final day on 96-4 - leading by 104.

More to follow.