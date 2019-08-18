Cricket World Cup League 2: Scotland beat Oman by 85 runs

Richie Berrington top scored for Scotland with 68

Cricket World Cup League 2, Scotland v Oman, Aberdeen Scotland 223-7 (Berrington 68, Lalcheta 2-35) Oman 138 all out (Ilyas 45, Tahir 5-38) Scotland win by 85 runs Scorecard

Scotland earned their second Cricket World Cup League 2 win inside two days by beating Oman by 85 runs.

Shane Burger's side were looking for revenge after losing their opener against the same opponents on Thursday before beating Papua New Guinea.

Richie Berrington top-scored with 68 and was assisted by Matthew Cross (59) and Craig Wallace (53) as the Scots set their visitors a target of 223.

Oman reached 65-2 before collapsing to 138 all out.

Hamza Tahir took five wickets and Safyaan Sharif claimed three as Scotland earned a win that goes towards qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.

They play their final game of the opening double round-robin in Aberdeen against Papua New Guinea on Tuesday.

Scotland are one of seven teams - alongside Oman, Papua New Guinea, Nepal, the UAE, Namibia and the USA - competing in the new qualifying tournament.

Each will contest 36 one-day internationals over the next two-and-a-half years. The top three then advance to another qualification event where the remaining World Cup places will be decided.