Northern Knights win Inter-Provincial T20 title after latest abandonment

A second day with no cricket at Bready meant that Northern Knights lifted the T20 Inter-Provincial Championship.

With the two games scheduled for Sunday having also been abandoned because of the sodden ground, the Knights take the title with 19 points.

Leinster Lightning finish on 12 with the North West Warriors and the Munster Reds on 10.

Saturday's decision was taken for player safety with the ground deemed unfit to host any games this weekend.

Of the 12 fixtures in this season's T20 competition, eight were abandoned because of bad weather.

The Inter-Provincial series will continue this week, weather permitting, with the Northern Knights taking on the Leinster Lightning in the 50-over competition at Stormont on Tuesday with play scheduled to start at 11:00 BST.