Tom Curran: Surrey and England bowler out for season

Tom Curran became the first Surrey bowler to take a hat-trick in Twenty20 cricket against Glamorgan in July

Surrey and England seam bowler Tom Curran will miss the rest of the season because of a side injury.

Curran, who was part of England's World Cup-winning squad but did not play a game, was injured during the T20 Blast win against Sussex on Thursday.

He has featured in one first-class, two List A and 10 T20 Blast matches for Surrey this season, taking 26 wickets.

South Africa-born Curran, 24, made his England Test debut against Australia in December 2017.

He has played two Tests for his country and appeared in 17 one-day internationals.