Cricket World Cup League 2: Scotland beaten by Oman

Scotland slipped to an eight-wicket defeat against Oman in their first game in the Cricket World Cup League 2.

Captain Kyle Coetzer top scored with 56 as Scotland set a target of 168 at Mannofield in Aberdeen.

However, the visitors breached that tally for the lost of just two wickets, with opener Khawar Ali not out for 79.

Ali also took four wickets for the loss of just 23 runs in the match, which goes towards qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Scotland failed to qualify for this summer's finals after an agonising five-run defeat to the West Indies on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Now they are one of seven teams alongside Oman, Papua New Guinea, Nepal, the UAE, Namibia and the USA competing in the new qualifying tournament.

Each side will contest 36 one day internationals over the next two-and-a-half years. The top three then advance to another qualification event where the remaining World Cup places will be decided.