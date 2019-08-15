Liam Dawson: Hampshire all-rounder agrees new three-year contract

Liam Dawson was a member of England's World Cup-winning squad earlier this season

Hampshire and England all-rounder Liam Dawson has signed a new three-year contract with the county.

The 29-year-old has been with Hampshire since the age of 10 and made his first-class debut in 2007.

Dawson has also been capped in three Tests, six one-day games and three T20 internationals by England.

"There was potential I might have moved to another county for a fresh challenge in four-day cricket," slow left-armer Dawson told BBC South Today.

"But, speaking to the club and those in charge, we're going to be putting an emphasis in the next few years on trying to win the County Championship and I'd love to be part of that.

"Hopefully going forward we can really prioritise that as for a few of us here, it's a competition where we haven't had a lot of success.

"If I'm being honest, I probably fell out of love a bit in recent years with four-day cricket as we had underachieved as a county."

Dawson was a member of England's World Cup-winning squad earlier this season, as a late inclusion ahead of Kent's Joe Denly, but did not make an appearance in the tournament.