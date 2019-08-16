England: Eoin Morgan wants to continue as captain - if back injury allows

Eoin Morgan was appointed England one-day captain in 2014, replacing Alastair Cook

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan says he wants to carry on as skipper - if his troublesome back allows him to do so.

The 32-year-old has a history of back injuries and suffered a spasm during the World Cup.

Morgan said he wants to lead England at the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October 2020.

"I need more time to think. It's a big decision and a big commitment," he told BBC Test Match Special.

Morgan was the architect of England men's first World Cup triumph, leading them from the humiliation of a first-round exit in 2015 to victory in the incredible final against New Zealand at Lord's in July.

On Friday he was back at Lord's, being presented with a commemorative cap by the England and Wales Cricket Board for his World Cup success, playing 200 one-day internationals for England and captaining them on 100 occasions.

Asked if he wanted to captain in Australia next year, he replied: "Absolutely. Who doesn't?

"I just don't want to let anybody down. When you lead, you have to lead from the front and you have to be physically fit.

"Finding form is another thing. Hopefully that works itself out."

Morgan hobbled out of the World Cup win over West Indies on 14 June, but recovered to hit 148 off 71 balls - including an ODI record 17 sixes - against Afghanistan four days later.

Although the back injury did not reoccur during the World Cup, Morgan said it limited the amount of training he was able to do.

Following a two-week break after the World Cup final, Morgan has featured in four T20 Blast games for Middlesex, but pulled out of the match against Sussex on 9 August with back trouble.

Morgan, who is not involved in England's Test team currently playing against Australia, was due to take part in the Euro T20 Slam at the end of August for Dublin Chiefs, but the competition has been postponed for a year.

"I need time," he said. "I need the season to end pretty soon so I can have that time to physically get fit and guarantee it's not an injury risk between this year and next, then I can make a call on it."

England are not due to play any white-ball cricket until November, when they meet New Zealand in five T20 internationals.

The 50-over side do not play until they tour South Africa in February.