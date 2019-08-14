Interpro series: Leinster Lightning draw with North-West Warriors after rain prevents play

From the section

William Porterfield was undefeated on 95 for the Warriors when play was suspended

The Inter-Provincial clash between Leinster Lightning and North-West Warriors ended in a draw after a rain-affected third day at North County.

The first two days were also badly affected by the weather, with a total of 111.4 overs bowled.

Lightning reached 131 after electing to bat having won the toss.

In reply, Warriors were 168 for nine with William Porterfield undefeated on 95 when play was suspended.

The result means Lightning retain their status as league leaders on 41 points, with Northern Knights on 29 and Warriors on 26.

Warriors take on Knights in the series' final game at Bready on 27 August.

Leinster Lightning: 131 (45.4 overs) S Singh 29, C Young 4-26, G Hume 3-34

North-West Warriors: 168 for nine (66 overs) W Porterfield 95 no, R Allen 27, B McCarthy 5-51