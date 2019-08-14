Scotland spurred on by World Cup 'heartache'

Scotland narrowly missed out on qualification for this summer's World Cup

The pain of missing out on this summer's World Cup is spurring Scotland on to qualify for the next one, says head coach Shane Burger.

Scotland play Oman in Aberdeen on Thursday in their first game in the inaugural Cricket World Cup League 2.

The event is the basis of qualification for the 2023 finals in India.

''After the heartache of being so close, I am sure it would have sparked a motivation within the players to get to the next one," Burger said.

Scotland failed to qualify for this summer's World Cup, which was won by hosts England, after an agonising five-run defeat to the West Indies on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Now they are one of seven teams alongside Oman, Papua New Guinea, Nepal, the UAE, Namibia and the USA competing in the new qualifying tournament.

Each side will contest 36 one day internationals over the next two-and-a-half years. The top three then advance to another qualification event where the remaining World Cup places will be decided.

"There is no doubt we are going to be the team to beat in this competition," Burger added. "All the six teams are coming for us being the highest-ranked team within the division."