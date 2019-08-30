T20 Blast: Eoin Morgan stars for Middlesex in record domestic run-chase

Eoin Morgan hit five fours and eight sixes in his innings of 83

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan scored 83 not out off 29 balls to help Middlesex to a record T20 Blast run-chase and seal a quarter-final spot.

Somerset set Middlesex a target of 227 to win at Taunton, with Tom Abell finishing 101 not out for the hosts.

Coming in during the ninth over with his side 111-3, Morgan's superb knock helped Middlesex to victory with three overs to spare.

Middlesex's successful chase was also the fourth-highest in T20 history.

Meanwhile, Essex beat Kent to secure the final place in the last eight as the group stage reached its conclusion on Friday.

Five teams had gone into the final round of South Group fixtures with hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

Quarter-final fixtures

Lancashire Lightning v Essex Eagles

Notts Outlaws v Middlesex

Sussex Sharks v Worcestershire Rapids

Gloucestershire v Derbyshire Falcons

Lancashire's quarter-final will be held at Emirates Riverside, with Emirates Old Trafford hosting the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia from Wednesday.

More to follow.