T20 Blast: Sussex Sharks beat Middlesex to reach quarter-finals

Laurie Evans put on 81 with Alex Carey to help Sussex to victory at Middlesex

Sussex Sharks thrashed Middlesex to reach the T20 Blast quarter-finals with two South Group games still to play.

England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan scored 47 and Mohammad Hafeez 48 as Middlesex posted 171-5 at Uxbridge.

Phil Salt (29) and Luke Wright (48) then got Sussex's chase off to a flyer.

After both openers fell, Laurie Evans (52 not out) and Alex Carey (41 not out) combined to guide the visitors to an eight-wicket win - their seventh victory in 12 group matches.

Fourth-placed Middlesex are also well positioned to reach the last eight, with their final two fixtures against Hampshire and Somerset.