Kia Super League: Jemimah Rodrigues makes 112 not out in last-ball Yorkshire Diamonds win

Women's Kia Super League 2019 Dates: 6 August - 1 September Coverage: Commentary on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC local radio, plus coverage on the BBC Sport website

Jemimah Rodrigues took the headlines in the Women's Super League on Sunday with 112 not out to help Yorkshire Diamonds beat Southern Vipers off the last ball.

India's Rodrigues guided Diamonds to 185-6 as they won by four wickets.

But the victory came too late to keep their finals day chances alive with Vipers already through.

They will be joined by Western Storm and Loughborough Lightning who both recorded convincing wins against Surrey and Lancashire respectively.

But the game of the day came at York where it looked as if Southern Vipers would repeat their narrow victory against the Diamonds on Wednesday when they posted 184-4.

Danni Wyatt was again in a quick-scoring mood with 42 off 20 balls while her skipper Suzie Bates made 47.

But Diamonds were not overawed by that target despite being 28-2 early in their reply when losing Lauren Winfield and Alyssa Healy cheaply.

Rodrigues and Hollie Armitage added 90 for the third wicket before Leigh Kasperek put on 49 for the sixth wicket to rescue them from 121-5.

It came down to Diamonds needing 10 off the final over, bowled by Bates. Rodrigues, after scoring her maiden T20 ton, hit the first nine of those to bring the scores level before Linsey Smith notched the winning run.

Elsewhere, leaders Western Storm picked up their ninth win in as many games with a comprehensive 77-run victory at Surrey Stars.

Opener Rachel Priest continued her hot run-scoring form with 89 off 55 balls, including six sixes, as Storm amassed 171-4 at Guildford.

England captain Heather Knight also made 51 off 48 balls.

A sorry campaign for holders Stars continued as they were bowled out for just 94, Sonia Odedra the pick of the Storm bowlers with 4-25.

Loughborough Lightning won for a fifth game in a row as they easily beat Lancashire Thunder by eight wickets.

England's Amy Jones made an unbeaten 66 from 52 balls as Lightning chased a target of 123 with 23 balls to spare.

Earlier, Thunder were bowled out for just 122 at Trent Bridge as Sarah Glenn and Jenny Gunn both took three wickets.

Sophia Dunkley's 29 and Sune Luus' 27 lacked support as Thunder's search for a win goes on.

