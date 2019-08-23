Kia Super League: Surrey Stars out as Finals Day line-up completed

Natalie Sciver added 87 for the third wicket with England team-mate Sarah Taylor - but it was not enough to keep Surrey Stars in this year's competition

Women's Kia Super League 2019 Dates: 6 August - 1 September

Defending champions Surrey Stars are out of the 2019 Women's Super League after losing to Loughborough Lightning.

Lightning's win confirmed their spot alongside Western Storm at Finals Day.

Surrey lost Lizelle Lee to the first ball of the innings, but England duo Natalie Sciver (53) and Sarah Taylor (51) helped them post 147-7.

In reply, Lightning overcame the early loss of England opener Amy Jones to win by five wickets, Mignon du Preez hitting four sixes in her unbeaten 42.

Finals Day is at Hove on 1 September and the teams finishing second and third at the end of the round-robin phase will meet in a semi-final, with the victors of that game playing group winners Storm in the final.

Lightning's failure to secure a bonus-point victory sealed top spot for Heather Knight's side.

The third Finals Day place will go to either Southern Vipers or Yorkshire Diamonds, who kept their slim hopes alive by beating Lancashire Thunder by four wickets in Friday's other match.

Alyssa Healy's 77 off 38 balls put Yorkshire well on course to chase down Lancashire's total of 164-5 at Scarborough, but the hosts then collapsed from 103-0 to 115-5 to leave the game in the balance.

However, teenage India batter Jemimah Rodrigues saw the home side to victory with 43 not out off 31 balls.

For Diamonds to qualify, they must get bonus-point wins in their two matches, hope Vipers fail to collect another point and also overturn a big difference in net run rates between the two teams.

