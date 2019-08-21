Kia Super League: Western Storm extend winning streak & Southern Vipers hold on

India's Deepti Sharma (3-18) impressed in her four overs with the ball for Western Storm

Women's Kia Super League 2019 Dates: 6 August - 1 September Coverage: Commentary on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC local radio, plus coverage on the BBC Sport website

Western Storm made it eight wins from eight in the Kia Super League as they edged past Surrey Stars by four runs.

Both of Wednesday's matches went down to the wire, with Yorkshire Diamonds falling three runs short of Southern Vipers' 127-9 in another thriller.

Vipers' victory took them three points above third-placed Loughborough Lightning and 12 points below Storm.

Danni Wyatt top-scored for Vipers with a fine 59 from just 33 balls, before Suzie Bates (2-27) led their attack.

Defeat was a fifth in seven games for fifth-placed Yorkshire, while second-placed Vipers have won four of their eight matches so far.

League leaders Storm's solid score of 159-8 came despite opener Smriti Mandhana being dismissed for a duck, as Rachel Priest (44), Sophie Luff (32) and Deepti Sharma (32) batted well.

Surrey's chase got off to a bad start when Lizelle Lee was caught off Claire Nicholas from the second ball of the innings, but Sarah Taylor's 73 from 54 balls gave them hope.

However, India's Sharma (3-18) starred as the hosts limited Surrey's rally and then England's Anya Shrubsole took two wickets in the final over - from which Surrey had needed 11 runs to win - to seal it.

