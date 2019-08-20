Kia Super League: Western Storm beat Southern Vipers to continue 100% record

England's Heather Knight struck 61 from 48 deliveries for Western Storm

Women's Kia Super League 2019 Dates: 6 August - 1 September Coverage: Commentary on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC local radio, plus coverage on the BBC Sport website

Kia Super League leaders Western Storm continued their perfect record in the competition with a 15-run victory over in-form Southern Vipers.

Heather Knight (61) and Fran Wilson (50 not out) helped Storm to 170-3.

Danni Wyatt's 56 kept Vipers in contention, but Freya Davies took 4-18 and Anya Shrubsole 3-39 to limit them to 155-9 at Bristol.

Elsewhere, there were also wins for Yorkshire Diamonds and Loughborough Lightning on Tuesday.

Diamonds won by five wickets in a low-scoring match at Guildford, as Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with an unbeaten 42 from 33 deliveries.

Georgia Adams' half-century helped Lightning post 157-7, before Kirstie Gordon's 3-18 left their hosts struggling on 74-6 when rain arrived.

Persistent showers meant the match could not continue, with Loughborough winning by 35 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

