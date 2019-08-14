Ashes 2019: Rain delays second England-Australia Test at Lord's

Media playback is not supported on this device Simon King has an Ashes forecast

Rain delayed the start of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia and threatened to wipe out much of the first day at Lord's.

Persistent showers kept the pitch under cover and meant no play was possible before the scheduled 13:00 BST lunch.

Neither England, who trail 1-0 in the five-match series, nor Australia have named their teams.

Further rain is predicted throughout Wednesday, although the forecast is better for Thursday.