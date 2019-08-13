Mohammad Hafeez: Pakistan all-rounder joins Middlesex for T20 Blast group games

Mohammad Hafeez has scored more than 5,000 runs and taken 162 wickets in more than 250 Twenty20 matches

Middlesex have signed veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for the rest of their T20 Blast group games.

The 38-year-old replaces Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Rahman who has been recalled by his domestic cricket board.

Hafeez will team up with AB de Villiers as Middlesex's other overseas player after the club last week announced the South African will return for the final two games of the campaign.

He is set to make his debut against Essex at Chelmsford on Wednesday.

"We are delighted to have a player of Mohammad's experience and ability join us for the last few matches of the T20 group campaign," said Middlesex's director of cricket Angus Fraser.

"Attempting to find players to fill the holes created by Mujeeb and AB's departures is difficult, but when contemplating such a figure, Mohammad was top of our list."