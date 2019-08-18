County Championship: Bailey and Lamb put Lancs on top v Glamorgan

Tom Bailey made his debut for Lancashire in September 2012

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Colwyn Bay (day one): Glamorgan 257 (60.4 overs): Hemphrey 56, Patel 54, Carey 51*; Bailey 4-50, Lamb 4-70 Lancashire 85-1 (27 overs): Jennings 46* Glamorgan 2 pts, Lancashire 3 pts Scorecard

Division Two leaders Lancashire finished day one in control at 85 for one in reply to Glamorgan's 257 all out.

Tom Bailey and Danny Lamb did the damage with four wickets each as Glamorgan collapsed in mid-afternoon.

There were contrasting fifties from a patient Charlie Hemphrey, on-loan debutant Samit Patel and hard-hitting tail-ender Lukas Carey.

Lancashire's reply saw Alex Davies fall for 32.

Keaton Jennings, driving stylishly, took his score to 46 not out as the players reappeared for a late final half-hour following an hour's rain-break.

Earlier Lamb claimed his first first-class victims as Glamorgan slipped from 139-4 to 146-8, with the late hitting of Patel, Carey and Michael Hogan (32) helping them to two unlikely batting points.

But the visitors' bowling proved too strong to allow a respectable total, despite the slow pitch and the late withdrawal of Graham Onions with hamstring trouble,

A crowd of nearly two thousand, many of them supporting the visitors, packed the Colwyn Bay club ground for the promotion-chasers' clash.

Glamorgan's England all-rounder Samit Patel told BBC Sport Wales:

"I wasn't going to be taking part (for Notts) in Scarborough, and (director of cricket) Mick Newell said Glammy had come in for me to play four-day cricket, so I was thrilled to bits to do that.

"An opportunity in the Euro-league got cancelled, I can go back and play T20 for Notts but hopefully to get promotion for Glamorgan is on the agenda. I haven't really thought about next season.

"The wicket is a good one, we're probably a bit short with the bat, but we've got to keep grinding away."

Lancashire all-rounder Danny Lamb told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"I absolutely loved it today, it's good for me to help the team like that and we'd have taken bowling them out for 250. It seems a pretty good deck and hopefully we can capitalise on this.

"I'm just pleased I'm playing after the injuries I've had. I was a bit nervous, but I've been around the team and it's not quite as nerve-wracking as Headingley away.

"I just tried to concentrate on what I do in the second team, keep it simple and it seemed to work, so we're very happy with where we are in the match."