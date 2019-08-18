County Championship: Alex Lees hits 181 to put Durham in control against Leicestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day one)
Durham 368-5: Lees 181, Burnham 86; Davis 2-82
Leicestershire: Yet to bat
Durham (4 pts) have scored 368-5 against Leicestershire (1 pt)
Durham opener Alex Lees hit 181 as the hosts dominated against bottom side Leicestershire at Chester-le-Street.

After an uncontested toss, Lees brought up his 50 off 62 balls as Durham eased to 90-1 at lunch.

Lees brought up his ton off 137 balls with a pull off Chris Wright, the first of three consecutive fours.

The opener's 265-ball knock was finally ended by Mohammad Abbas, but Jack Burnham (86) carried on the good work, as the hosts closed on 368-5.

The former Yorkshire opener brought up his 150 off 201 balls on his way to a season-high score, adding 147 for the fourth wicket with Burnham who completed his fourth half-century of the season off 89 balls.

