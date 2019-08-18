County Championship: Luke Wood takes 5-67 to give Notts the edge at Tykes

Luke Wood has had two spells on loan with Northants this season

Specsavers County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day one): Yorkshire 232: Tattersall 92, Bresnan 58; Wood 5-67, Patterson-White 4-34 Nottinghamshire 41-0: Slater 29* Nottinghamshire (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (1 pt) by 191 runs Scorecard

Luke Wood's season's-best figures gave struggling Notts the upper hand over Yorkshire on day one at Scarborough.

The native Yorkshireman took five wickets inside his first seven overs to reduce the hosts to 38-5.

Jonny Tattersall (92) and Tim Bresnan (58) rallied with 122 for the sixth wicket but both fell to Liam Patterson-White (4-34) as the Tykes were bowled out for 232, Wood ending with 5-67.

Jake Libby and Ben Slater survived a few scares before Notts closed on 41-0.

