County Championship: Surrey edge ahead of Hampshire on disrupted first day

Rikki Clarke took two more Hampshire wickets after bad light and rain interrupted the evening session

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one): Hampshire 222-7: Holland 51, Vince 47; Clarke 5-52 Surrey: Yet to bat Surrey 2 pts, Hampshire 1 pt Scorecard

Rikki Clarke took five wickets to give Surrey the upper hand against Hampshire on a disrupted first day at The Oval.

Hampshire lost two late wickets in the evening session to close on 222-7 as Clarke took 5-52 for the hosts.

Opener Ian Holland (51) and captain James Vince (47) had looked the most assured between the interruptions.

Only 70 overs were bowled as heavy showers washed out the morning session before another 30 minutes were lost in the evening due to bad light and rain.

Hampshire would have felt the happier before that second delay as they fought their way to 201-5.

But Liam Dawson (28) and Aneurin Donald (32) were trapped leg before and caught behind respectively against Clarke when play resumed.

Clarke's Surrey team-mate Sam Curran was wicketless in his 16 overs.

He is expected to play the first two days of this fixture before joining up with England's squad for the third Ashes Test starting at Headingley on Thursday.