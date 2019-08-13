Moeen Ali: England & Worcestershire all-rounder to take short break after Test omission

Moeen Ali scored four runs and took 3-172 in the match as England lost their first Ashes Test to Australia at Edgbaston

Moeen Ali is to take a "short break" from cricket after being dropped by England for this week's second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's.

After being part of England's World Cup-winning squad, Worcestershire all-rounder Moeen struggled in Tests against Ireland and Australia.

He scored only 13 runs in four innings in those two matches, and took four wickets at a cost of 186 runs.

Somerset spinner Jack Leach is set to take his place in the second Test.

Since first being called up by England in 2014, Moeen has invariably made himself available to play for Worcestershire, but first-team coach Alex Gidman says they now have to be supportive.

"Literally no-one has been in the position that Mo has," said Gidman.

"Being part of a World Cup-winning squad in England - no one else has achieved that, then unfortunately he was left out of the Test squad.

"Mo has been in and out of that team and no-one else know what that feels like," he told BBC Hereford & Worcester.

"We'll be ready for Mo when he wants to play again and we'll have discussions with both him and the ECB and support him and be here for him, so that he can push as hard as he can to get his England spot back."

Moeen has played in 60 Tests, 101 one-day internationals and 25 T20 games since making his England debut in a one-day international during England's winter tour of the Caribbean in February 2014.

"Mo is spending a little time away from the middle recharging his batteries and putting in some quality practice time which he feels he needs, and we completely respect," added Gidman.

"He has had an intense schedule of international cricket involving the World Cup and the start of the Ashes.

"Mo loves playing for Worcestershire and he gives a lift to everyone in the dressing room when he comes back and plays for us."

Moeen's one T20 Blast appearance this season, in the away win over Nottinghamshire, came just four days after he had been on the Lord's turf helping to celebrate England's World Cup win, although he did not play in the match.

"We saw at Trent Bridge what he gives to us and we look forward to when he returns soon," said Gidman.

Alex Gidman was talking to BBC Hereford & Worcester's Dan Wheeler.