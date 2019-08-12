Ireland play Oman series ahead of T20 World Cup Qualifier

Kevin O'Brien is likely to face former Ireland captain Trent Johnston's Hong Kong side

Ireland will participate in a five-nation T20 series in Oman from 5-10 October in the lead-up to the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Ireland will play Oman, Nepal, the Netherlands and Hong Kong before they head to the United Arab Emirates for the Qualifier.

The Qualifier determines the final six sides who will advance to the 2020 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia from 18 October to 15 November.

Ireland's squad is named next month.

Head coach Graham Ford believes there have been strong signs of progress from Ireland in the T20 format.

"I'm very pleased to see this pre-Qualifier warm-up series announced - it's not only important for our squad to play competitive T20 cricket before the World Cup Qualifier, but to do so in similar conditions to the UAE will be a crucial part of our preparations," he said.

"We have put a lot of work into improving our T20 skills over the last two years and I think we're starting to see the benefits of that work. Many of the players have grown impressively as cricketers and I feel that as a team there are exciting signs of progress.

"While it's true that we haven't played as much international T20 cricket as we would have liked over the past 12 months, what we have at the international and domestic level has really demonstrated the potential of the squad.

"We now need to focus on the task at hand and give ourselves the best shot at World Cup qualification."

The encounter against Hong Kong on 7 October will be the first time former Ireland captain Trent Johnston coaches a team against his old side, having been appointed Hong Kong head coach in July.