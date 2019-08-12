Jared Warner: Sussex re-sign Yorkshire paceman for county run-in

Jared Warner made his first-class debut against Glamorgan at Hove in May

Sussex have re-signed Yorkshire fast bowler Jared Warner on loan for their four-match County Championship run-in.

The 22-year-old Wakefield-born paceman first went on loan to Sussex in May, only to suffer a side strain after just one match against Glamorgan.

But he has now returned to Hove in time for the resumption of Championship Division Two cricket on Sunday.

Warner will play in the home game with Middlesex as Sussex bid to close the 29-point gap on second and third place.

"I enjoyed my time earlier in the year," he said. "I'm just looking forward to hopefully playing some more first-team cricket.

"If I can get a couple more games under my belt it will really improve my game going forward to next year.

"Obviously I'm desperate to play for Yorkshire so anything I can do that will help my cause is what I want to do."

Warner made his debut for the Tykes on 6 May, bowling five overs in the washed-out One-Day Cup match against Durham. But he is yet to make his first-class debut for his native county.

After this next round of fixtures there is another break before the final three four-day matches, starting on 19 September, when Sussex visit Gloucestershire and Derbyshire before finishing at home against Worcestershire.