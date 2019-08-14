T20 Blast: Alex Davies guides Lancashire to win at Northants

Alex Davies faced 58 balls for his 75 not out

Lancashire opener Alex Davies scored an unbeaten 75 as they comfortably won at Northants to extend their lead at the top of the T20 Blast North Group.

Chasing 158, Davies hit 10 fours to help the visitors reach 160-2 - winning by eight wickets with nine balls left.

Skipper Dane Vilas struck the winning boundary, with Liam Livingstone hitting three sixes in his quickfire 22.

Livingstone also took 2-24 with the ball, James Faulkner taking three wickets as Northants made 157-7.

Dwayne Pretorius (38) and Adam Rossington (40) impressed for the hosts, but they remain two points adrift of fourth with five group games remaining.

Lightning, meanwhile, are five points clear at the top - having played a game more than their rivals - losing just one of their 10 matches.

Away from Northampton, South Group games between Essex and Middlesex, and Kent and Glamorgan were abandoned because of rain without a ball being bowled.

There are three T20 Blast games on Thursday - South Group leaders Sussex going to Surrey, while in North Group holders Worcestershire travel to Durham and Derbyshire host Leicestershire.