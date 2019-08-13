T20 Blast: Derbyshire and Gloucestershire earn comfortable victories

Matt Critchley has taken nine T20 Blast wickets this season at an average of 19

Skipper Billy Godleman hit 92 to help Derbyshire beat defending T20 Blast champions Worcestershire by 20 runs to move up to fourth in the North Group.

Derbyshire posted 181-2, with birthday boy Matt Critchley taking 4-36 to limit the visitors to 161-7 in reply.

In Tuesday's other game Gloucestershire chased down Hampshire's 139-6 with ease to win by seven wickets in Bristol.

Chris Liddle's 3-25 set the foundations and James Bracey made 64 as the hosts reached 144-3 with 13 balls to spare.

Hampshire were without Rilee Rossouw through illness and, after opener Aneurin Donald top-scored with 44 from just 23 balls, they managed just 55 runs from the second half of their innings.

Bracey struck nine fours for his maiden T20 half-century, with captain Michael Klinger's 40 off 38 deliveries a substantial contribution towards a result which sees Gloucestershire go fourth in the South Group.

All-rounder Zak Chappell took one wicket on his debut after joining on loan from Nottinghamshire to replace Benny Howell, who will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Openers thrive for Derbyshire

Worcestershire - without all-rounder Moeen Ali, who is taking a "short break" after being dropped by England - had to wait until the 16th over before taking a wicket.

Godleman reached his 92 from 67 balls before falling five balls from the end of Derbyshire's innings, with fellow opener Luis Reece making 51 in an opening stand of 135.

A difficult chase for the Rapids became even tougher when Riki Wessels was run out in the second over, with Critchley - on his 23rd birthday - removing Callum Ferguson, Martin Guptill and Wayne Parnell in the space of two overs.

There are three more matches on Wednesday, with North Group leaders Lancashire going to Northamptonshire, while in the South Group Essex host Middlesex and Glamorgan travel to Kent.