Kia Super League: Surrey Stars and Southern Vipers clash is abandoned

Women's Kia Super League 2019 Dates: 6 August - 1 September Coverage: Commentary on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC local radio, plus coverage on the BBC Sport website

Monday's Kia Super League game between second-placed Surrey Stars and third-placed Southern Vipers was abandoned without a ball being played.

Heavy rain before the match at The Oval left the outfield unplayable.

"From a point of view of them being able to carry out their duties to 100% or their ability it's never going to happen unfortunately," umpire Jeremy Lloyds said of the pitch to Sky Sports.

Both sides get two points to leave them both a point off leaders Western Storm.

