Glamorgan Cricket: 'Sinking feeling' after latest T20 loss

Surrey's Imran Tahir celebrates after taking the wicket of Shaun Marsh

T20 Blast, Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan v Surrey Glamorgan 152-6 (20 overs): Ingram 41, Wagg 36*; T Curran 2-30, Imran Tahir 2-31 Surrey 155-3 (19 overs): Stoneman 53, Jacks 32; R Smith 3-21 Surrey (2 pts) win by 7 wickets Scorecard & Tables

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram admitted to a "familiar sinking feeling" as his side lost to Surrey by seven wickets with an over to spare.

Ingram himself hit 41 in Glamorgan's creditable 152-6 on a slow pitch.

Seamer Ruaidhri Smith then took 3-21 on his return from injury, but Surrey got home with an over to spare.

Glamorgan have tied one and lost six of their seven completed games in the T20 Blast, stuck at the bottom of the South Group.

Mark Stoneman top-scored in the match with 53 for the visitors but became Smith's third victim, only for Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes to add a decisive 53 in just 4.3 overs.

Ingram and Graham Wagg (36* off 17) had ensured a competitive total for Glamorgan aided by some sloppy fielding, but Surrey always had plenty of wickets in hand despite Smith's accurate efforts.

Shaun Marsh made his first appearance in two years for Glamorgan

"It was a familiar sinking feeling when the ball went over the boundary (for the winning runs), I play my cricket to win games and we were scrapping hard but couldn't quite pull it off," said Ingram.

"We've been really close in patches (to hitting form) but we haven't done ourselves any favours. We gave it our best and it doesn't really happen which is a worrying trend.

"But Ruaidhri came back in and had a good day first up, which is encouraging."

Smith was making his first first-team appearance of the season after a side injury playing for Scotland early in the year, having become a key performer for Glamorgan in the 2018 competition.

"I was pleased to get out there and put in that performance even though it didn't quite go our way," Smith told BBC Sport.

"It's been incredibly frustrating for me, I thought I'd be back ready for the (start of the) season, but that's gone and hopefully I'll be alright for the rest of the season. I've been at the ground for every home match and it's not been the easiest of competitions, so I'm just looking forward to playing for the rest of the season."

Glamorgan have to juggle their resources between away T20 matches against Kent on Wednesday, 14 August and Essex two days later, followed by a vital Championship game at Colwyn Bay on Sunday, 18 August with the added complication of the second eleven's T20 Finals Day between the two Blast matches.