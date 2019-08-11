Matt Coles extends Northamptonshire loan until the end of the T20 Blast

Matt Coles joined Essex from Kent in 2018

Matt Coles has extended his loan with Northamptonshire from Essex until the end of the T20 Blast.

The 29-year-old all-rounder initially joined the club in June on a month's loan from the Eagles.

The ex-Kent, Hampshire and England Lions bowler has played in six T20 games and four County Championship matches for the Steelbacks to date.

Coles made his 100th T20 appearance on Friday in Northamptonshire's abandoned game against Leicestershire.