Ashes 2019: Rain hits Australia's second Test preparations

Rain curtailed the final day's play at New Road, Worcestershire

One-off match, day three (New Road) Australia 266-5 dec & 124-2 (Harris 67, M Marsh 39*) Worcestershire 201-9 dec (Hazlewood 3-34, Starc 2-56) Match drawn Scorecard

Australia's Ashes preparations were hit by rain as their three-day match against Worcestershire was abandoned as a draw on Friday.

Opener Marcus Harris made 67 as Australia resumed on 92-1 after a delayed start.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who has scored two Test centuries against England, was unbeaten on 39 when play was called off.

The second Ashes Test begins on Wednesday at Lord's.

Australia have a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after a convincing 251-run win over England at Edgbaston.

Pace bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, who did not feature in the Ashes opener, took five wickets between them on Thursday.

Travis Head, who impressed against England, scored an unbeaten century on the first day but opener Cameron Bancroft struggled.

Bancroft made 33 and seven against Worcestershire, having made seven and eight against England in the first Test.