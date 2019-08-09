Adil Rashid: Yorkshire's England World Cup winner ruled out for rest of season

Adil Rashid has made 19 appearances this season - 16 ODIs for England (11 of them in the World Cup), one T20 international and three in the One-Day Cup in April for Yorkshire

Yorkshire's England World Cup winner Adil Rashid has been ruled out for the rest of the English domestic season with a shoulder injury.

After the 31-year-old leg-spinner was nursed through the near two-month long World Cup with a 'chronic shoulder issue', Rashid had a scan on Tuesday - and has been advised to rest.

"I enjoy playing for Yorkshire, but it just wasn't meant to be," he said.

"The aim was to come back after the World Cup and play for Yorkshire."

Yorkshire director of Cricket Martyn Moxon said: "We're very disappointed not to be able to call on the services of Adil for the rest of the season.

"However, it is clear that the problem with his shoulder needs clearing up with the long term in mind. Hopefully he will be fit again as soon as possible."

Rashid, who played the most recent of his 19 Tests for England in the West Indies at Bridgetown in January, is now sidelined for his country too, ruling him out as a potential option for the ongoing Ashes series.

"I've had a shoulder problem for a little while," he said. "And I got through the World Cup with an injection.

"I've played 13-14 years of professional cricket and this is the first time I've suffered an injury to my shoulder.

"I'm very confident, after being ruled out for the rest of the season, that I can get myself fully fit before we go away in the winter. I've got two months now to get myself fully fit.

"From both the ECB's and Yorkshire's point of view, now we've identified what's wrong with the shoulder, it's important during this period that I'm not playing."

Rashid has made 19 appearances this season - 16 ODIs for England (11 of them in the World Cup), one T20 international and three in the One-Day Cup in April for Yorkshire.