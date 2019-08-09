AB De Villiers: Middlesex batsman to play last two T20 Blast group games

AB De Villiers has scored 253 runs for Middlesex in the competition this season.

South African batsman AB De Villiers will return to play in Middlesex's final two T20 Blast group fixtures.

The 35-year-old had previously agreed only to return for the knockout stages, having played in the first seven games.

However, it has been confirmed De Villiers will be back for Middlesex's South Group matches at Hampshire and Somerset on 29 and 30 August.

He has the highest batting average of any player in the competition, scoring 64 in Thursday's win over Surrey.

De Villiers was 88 not out on his Middlesex debut last month and reached the same score from just 35 balls in their victory against Somerset on Sunday.

Middlesex are third in their group with seven matches to play.

Meanwhile, England captain Eoin Morgan has withdrawn from their squad for Friday's clash with group leaders Sussex Sharks with a back injury, after top-scoring with 70 on Thursday.