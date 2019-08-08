Hashim Amla: South Africa batsman retires from international cricket

Amla has scored 55 centuries across all formats for South Africa in a 15-year career

South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 36.

Amla is the Proteas' second-highest Test run scorer with 9,282 runs in 124 matches at an average of 46.64.

He is the only South Africa batsman to score a Test triple hundred - 311 not out against England in 2012.

Amla was South Africa Test captain between 2014 and 2016, the team's first permanent non-white captain.

More to follow