Gary Kirsten appointed Durban Heat coach

Gary Kirsten has coached South Africa and India as well as franchises in the Indian Premier League and Australian Big Bash League

Gary Kirsten has been appointed coach of Durban Heat, ruling him out of becoming England's next coach.

The 51-year-old former South Africa and India coach was seen as a candidate to replace Trevor Bayliss when he steps down in September.

Kirsten will take over at the South African Twenty20 franchise in November.

Mickey Arthur, who is being considered for the England job, this week left his role as Pakistan coach after his contract was not renewed.

Last week, England director of cricket Ashley Giles said he had informally sounded out candidates.

The intention is for Bayliss' successor to preside over all three formats.

Former England bowling coach and ex-West Indies coach Ottis Gibson said he "happy to be linked with any job", while former England and Australia bowling coach David Saker said he would "love" the job.

Chris Silverwood, Paul Collingwood and Graham Thorpe, England's current assistant coaches, could be considered.

Kirsten, who played 101 Tests for South Africa, won the World Cup as India coach in 2011 and took South Africa to the top of the International Cricket Council Test rankings in 2012.

Bayliss, who leaves after the Ashes ends on 16 September, will coach Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 Indian Premier League.