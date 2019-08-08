Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Schedule for Scotland & Ireland

Australia will defend the T20 World Cup on home soil next year

Hosts Scotland have been placed in Group A with USA, Thailand and Bangladesh for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Group B features Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Namibia and the Netherlands.

The top two sides will progress to the finals in Australia next year, joining the eight teams who qualify automatically.

Forfarshire Cricket Club and Arbroath Cricket Club will stage all of the games from 31 August to 7 September.

In 2018, Ireland and Bangladesh reached the main tournament - then known as the ICC Women's World T20 - through the qualifying event in the Netherlands.

The 2020 event takes place in Australia between 21 February and 8 March.

Qualifier schedule (all times BST):

Warm-up matches

29 August

Ireland v PNG @ Forfarshire Cricket Club, 10:00

Bangladesh v Netherlands @ Arbroath Cricket Club, 10:00

Scotland v Namibia @ Forfarshire Cricket Club, 14:00

Thailand v USA @ Arbroath Sports Club, 14:00

Tournament matches

31 August

Bangladesh v PNG @ Forfarshire Cricket Club, 10:00

Thailand v Netherlands @ Arbroath Sports Club, 10:00

Scotland v USA @ Forfarshire Cricket Club, 14:00

Namibia v Ireland @ Arbroath Sports Club, 14:00

1 September

Thailand v Namibia @ Forfarshire Cricket Club, 10:00

Scotland v PNG @ Arbroath Sports Club, 10:00

Ireland v Netherlands @ Forfarshire Cricket Club, 14:00

USA v Bangladesh @ Arbroath Sports Club, 14:00

3 September

Ireland v Thailand @ Forfarshire Cricket Club, 10:00

Netherlands v Namibia @ Arbroath Sports Club, 10:00

Scotland v Bangladesh @ Forfarshire Cricket Club, 14:00

PNG v USA @ Arbroath Sports Club, 14:00

5 September

A1 v B2 @ Forfarshire Cricket Club, 10:00

B3 v A4 @ Arbroath Sports Club, 10:00

B1 v A2 @ Forfarshire Cricket Club, 14:00

A3 v B4 @ Arbroath Sports Club 14:00

7 September

3rd v 4th place play-off @ Forfarshire Cricket Club, 10:00

7th v 8th place play-off @ Arbroath Sports Club, 10:00

Final @ Forfarshire Cricket Club, 14:00 - both finalists qualify for T20 World Cup

5th v 6th place play-off @ Arbroath Sports Club, 14:00

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.