Jofra Archer: England Ashes hopeful in the wickets again for Sussex second XI

Jofra Archer is yet to make his England Test debut

England fast bowler Jofra Archer further enhanced his chances of a call-up for the second Ashes Test as he came through 19 overs for Sussex second XI.

World Cup-winner Archer, 24, was left out of England's heavy first Test defeat at Edgbaston to allow him more time to recover from a side strain.

He followed up figures of 6-27 and 108 off 99 balls on the first day against Gloucestershire with 1-78 on day two.

The second Test at Lord's starts on Wednesday, 14 August.

England will be desperate for Archer to be fit with injuries already ruling out fellow fast bowlers James Anderson and Olly Stone.

Since the World Cup final on 14 July, which Archer revealed he played in excruciating pain, the Barbados-born right-armer has featured in two T20 Blast fixtures for Sussex.

He also made brief substitute fielder appearances at Edgbaston following Anderson's withdrawal early on in the Test.

After an eye-catching display with bat and ball on the first day of the Second XI Championship fixture at Blackstone, Archer did not have things completely his own way on the second.

His opening spell of eight overs went wicketless for 44 runs and included being hit for nine fours and a six.

But a bit of extra bounce that England may find themselves needing at Lord's proved the undoing of Gloucestershire batsman George Drissell in his second spell as Archer had him caught in the gully.

He finished the day with four more overs in the evening session as Gloucestershire were dismissed for 279.

It leaves Sussex needing just 37 to win on the last day.