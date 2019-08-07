Olly Stone: Warwickshire's England fast bowler sidelined by reoccurrence of back injury

Olly Stone made his Test debut for England in the win over Ireland at Lord's

Warwickshire's England fast bowler Olly Stone has aggravated his previous back injury, which will rule him out of contention for the second Ashes Test.

Following an injury to James Anderson at Edgbaston, Stone was one of the candidates to replace him at Lord's.

But Stone has been ruled out of action for the next two weeks because of the injury to his left lower back sustained in training at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

"It's really disappointing for Olly," said sport director Paul Farbrace.

"To be ruled out of action for such an important two weeks of cricket because of a reoccurrence of his back injury.

"At the moment there's a bit of inflammation, but he will undergo a scan later this afternoon so that we know the full course of treatment that he can undertake with the club's medical team and with the support of the ECB.

"In the meantime, he needs to rest up before he can get his body strong again and ready to deal with the demands of being a fast bowler."

Stone, who suffered the original injury on tour with England this winter, was picked for the first Test squad at Edgbaston, but then left out of the starting XI.

The second Test begins on Wednesday, 14 August, with Headingley hosting the third Test from Thursday, 22 August.