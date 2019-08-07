Ashton Agar: Birmingham Bears' Australia spinner to miss rest of T20 Blast

Ashton Agar averaged 31.67 with the bat in his four T20 knocks for the Bears

Birmingham Bears have lost Ashton Agar for the rest of the T20 Blast following a bad ankle injury suffered by the Australia international all-rounder.

Agar suffered the injury warming up before Sunday's game with Yorkshire, which ended in a tie.

He will now return to Australia after scans showed a small fracture and ligament damage to his right ankle.

The Bears, fourth in the North Group, are already working on a potential replacement for the final eight games.

Spinner Agar, signed for the entire T20 campaign, took three wickets at an economy rate of 7.44, while hitting 95 runs in four innings at an average of 31.67.

"We're obviously very disappointed to lose Ash after he made such a great impression on and off the field," said Bears sport director Paul Farbrace.

"He will soon return to Australia to start his rehabilitation programme and we all wish him the very best."

Agar's injury caps an injury-ravaged season at Edgbaston.

As well as losing Ian Bell for the entire season, Warwickshire have also been badly hammered in their fast bowling department.