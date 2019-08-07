Durham: Ryan Pringle and George Harding to leave at end of season

Ryan Pringle made his first-class debut against Somerset in May 2014

Ryan Pringle and George Harding will leave Durham when their contracts with the county expire at the end of the 2019 season.

All-rounder Pringle, 27, helped Durham reach the 2016 T20 Blast final and made 40 first-class appearances.

Left-arm spinner Harding, 22, made three first-class appearances after his debut against Gloucestershire in 2017.

Director of cricket Marcus North said: "We would like to wish both Ryan and George the very best for their future."