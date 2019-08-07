Durham: Ryan Pringle and George Harding to leave at end of season

Ryan Pringle made his first-class debut against Somerset in May 2014
Ryan Pringle made his first-class debut against Somerset in May 2014

Ryan Pringle and George Harding will leave Durham when their contracts with the county expire at the end of the 2019 season.

All-rounder Pringle, 27, helped Durham reach the 2016 T20 Blast final and made 40 first-class appearances.

Left-arm spinner Harding, 22, made three first-class appearances after his debut against Gloucestershire in 2017.

Director of cricket Marcus North said: "We would like to wish both Ryan and George the very best for their future."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you