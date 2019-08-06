Jofra Archer: Ashes hopeful influential in Sussex second XI match

Jofra Archer took six wickets for Sussex's second XI against Gloucestershire on Tuesday

Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer took 6-27 in a second XI match as he bids to prove his fitness to earn an Ashes call-up for England.

The 24-year-old is returning from a side strain, having taken 20 wickets during England's World Cup campaign.

Right-armer Archer bowled four maidens in his 12.1-over spell against Gloucestershire at Blackstone as the visitors were bowled out for 79.

He then hit an unbeaten 77 from 61 balls as Sussex reached 150-5 at tea.

With James Anderson ruled out of the second Test against Australia with a calf injury, Barbados-born Archer could be in line to make his Test debut at Lord's next week.

Archer played through "excruciating" pain during the World Cup, which culminated in him bowling the 'super over' in the victory over New Zealand in the final on 14 July, and he spent time recovering in Barbados following the tournament.

He returned for Sussex in a tied T20 Blast match against Surrey on 26 July, taking 2-21, and was subsequently named in England's squad for the first Ashes Test.

Archer was left out of the side at Edgbaston, which England went on to lose by 251 runs, although he did appear as a substitute fielder after Anderson's injury.

He then featured again for Sussex in the T20 Blast on 2 August - claiming one victim in a nine-wicket win over Kent.