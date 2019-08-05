Ashes 2019: James Anderson passed every fitness test before Edgbaston - Joe Root

Media playback is not supported on this device Australia dismiss Woakes to seal huge win over England

James Anderson passed "every fitness test" before aggravating his calf problem in a "freak" scenario on the opening day of the first Ashes Test, says England captain Joe Root.

Anderson hurt his calf before the series and had a scan after bowling four overs on the first morning.

Australia beat England by 251 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

"He went through every medical check and it was a unanimous decision from all parties," Root said.

The loss of Anderson, England's leading Test wicket-taker, meant that Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes bowled the majority of England's overs at Edgbaston.

"We went about it how you normally would. It's one of those freak things, he pulled up in the middle of a game," Root told Test Match Special.

"It's easy in hindsight. Sometimes things go against you and you have to find a way of getting through the game.

"It was a fantastic effort considering we were a bowler down and we have to not dwell on it."

It has been reported that Anderson, who batted in both innings, went for a second scan to determine the extent of the injury.

The 37-year-old is not expected to be fit for the next Test at Lord's, which begins on 14 August.

Root admitted England would miss a bowler of Anderson's calibre, but added: "We are still very capable of taking wickets and being more competitive than we were here in the rest of the series."

Australia's victory was their first in a Test at Edgbaston since 2001. England have not lost the first Ashes Test at home since 2005, although they went on to regain the trophy with a 2-1 series victory.