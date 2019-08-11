Kia Super League: Western Storm narrowly beat Southern Vipers to go top

Heather Knight followed up an unbeaten 50 against Lancashire on Saturday with 38 against Southern Vipers

Women's Kia Super League 2019 Dates: 6 August - 1 September Coverage: Commentary on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC local radio, plus coverage on the BBC Sport website

Western Force narrowly beat Southern Vipers in a thrilling contest that moved them to the top of the Women's Super League with a third win in three.

Storm survived losing three wickets in four balls to chase 143 and win by three wickets with a ball to spare.

Naomi Dattani scrambled the winning single off Suzie Bates after Fran Wilson had earlier made 40 off 30 balls and Heather Knight scored 38 off 35.

Elsewhere, Loughborough Lightning beat Yorkshire Diamonds by nine wickets.

Western Storm also inflicted a first defeat on 2017 champions Vipers after winning their second game in as many days.

They had looked on course for a much more comfortable margin of victory after Knight and Smriti Mandhana (30) had added 74 for the second wicket and Wilson took them to within two runs.

But, after Deepti Sharma was run out by a Tammy Beaumont direct hit at the end of the 19th over, Wilson was then trapped leg before to Bates off the first ball of the last over.

Anya Shrubsole was then bowled two balls later to give Vipers a sniff of an unlikely win before Dattani and Sonia Odedra got Storm over the line.

Stafanie Taylor had earlier top-scored for Vipers with 44 off 28 balls, with captain Beaumont making 37 in their 142-5.

At Headingley, Loughborough's first win also continued Yorkshire's winless start.

The hosts batted first, but struggled to 121-6 as England spinner Kirstie Gordon took 2-27.

West Indies opener Hayley Matthews then struck eight fours and a six in her unbeaten 54 off 39 balls, while Chamari Athapaththu's 40 not out off 29 balls steered Lightning to 122-1 with 40 balls to spare.

