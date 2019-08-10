Kia Super League: Heather Knight's 50 not out helps Western Storm beat Lancashire Thunder

Media playback is not supported on this device Kia Super League: Western Storm chase down 142 to beat Lancashire Thunder

Women's Kia Super League 2019 Dates: 6 August - 1 September Coverage: Commentary on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC local radio, plus coverage on the BBC Sport website

Western Storm extended their 100% winning start to the Women's Super League, chasing down 142 to beat Lancashire Thunder at Taunton.

South African opener Sune Luus hit four sixes in her 62 off 48 balls, helping Thunder to 141-6 in their 20 overs.

Storm were 18-2 before a third-wicket stand of 88 between England pair Heather Knight and Fran Wilson.

Despite Wilson's dismissal for 54, England captain Knight (50 not out) saw the hosts through to a six-wicket win.

Western Storm, Surrey Stars and Southern Vipers have all won their first two group matches, while Thunder, Loughborough Lightning and Yorkshire Diamonds are all yet without a win.

