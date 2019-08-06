Kia Super League: Surrey Stars, Western Storm & Southern Vipers all start with wins

Western Storm captain Heather Knight hit five fours in her 39-ball innings of 41 against Loughborough Lightning

Women's Kia Super League 2019 Dates: 6 August - 1 September Coverage: Commentary on selected games on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC local radio, plus coverage on the BBC Sport website

Surrey Stars began the defence of their Kia Super League title with a narrow nine-run win over Yorkshire Diamonds.

Sarah Taylor top-scored with 43 as the Stars made 130-9, with the Diamonds dismissed for 121 with a ball to spare.

Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont both scored half-centuries and Tash Farrant took 3-18 as Southern Vipers beat Lancashire Thunder by 34 runs.

England captain Heather Knight hit 41 to help Western Storm beat Loughborough Lightning by seven wickets.

Lightning were reduced to 15-3 as West Indies opener Hayley Matthews, Sri Lanka international Chamari Atapattu and captain Georgia Elwiss were all out for ducks, but England wicketkeeper Amy Jones' innings of 65 helped the hosts to recover to 125-6.

The Storm lost Rachel Priest in the second over of their chase but were relatively untroubled as they reached their target with three overs remaining on the competition's opening night.

Meanwhile at Aigburth, Wyatt hit 54 off 39 balls and Beaumont notched 53 off 33 - a knock which included two fours and five sixes - while a useful 40 from Stafanie Taylor saw Southern Vipers score 166-7 from their 20 overs.

Georgie Boyce top-scored in reply for Thunder with 43 but the hosts fell well short of their target, being dismissed for 132 in the final over as Wyatt also took 2-14.

At Headingley, Helen Fenby recorded figures of 4-20 and Leigh Kasperek took 3-25 as the Stars were restricted to 130-9, but the Diamonds were also unsuccessful in their chase.

This year's edition of the Kia Super League is the fourth and final instalment of England's domestic 20-over competition before it is replaced with The Hundred, a 100-ball city-based competition, in 2020.

