T20 Blast: Babar Azam scores century as Somerset beat Hampshire

Babar Azam has now struck three half-centuries and one century in eight innings for Somerset

Pakistan's Babar Azam scored a superb unbeaten 55-ball century as Somerset thrashed Hampshire in the T20 Blast.

Babar, ranked the number one T20 batsman in the world, struck six sixes to help the hosts post 202-4.

Hampshire were 69-6 when rain brought about an early conclusion, on a night that saw three of eight scheduled fixtures abandoned because of weather.

The other standout result was at Hove, where Ollie Robinson's 4-15 helped unbeaten Sussex overcome Middlesex.

The visitors were without England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan and South Africa great AB De Villiers, who has said he will return for their final two games after his initial stint finished on Thursday.

Robinson tore through the top order to leave Middlesex 40-5, before Stevie Eskinazi (57 not out) and Toby Roland-Jones (40) dragged them to 127-6.

Sussex reached their target in the 17th over, wrapping up a four-wicket victory to secure a sixth win in eight South Group games.

Elsewhere, there were also victories for Durham, Gloucestershire and Notts Outlaws.

Brilliant Babar carries his bat again

Babar has taken this year's T20 Blast by storm - and Hampshire's bowlers know about it more than anyone.

The 24-year-old made an unbeaten 95 at Taunton earlier in the competition - a game Somerset actually went on to lose - and was in a similar mood at the Ageas Bowl on Friday.

He was not to be denied three figures this time, however, smashing the final ball of Somerset's innings for six to take him to 102, reaching his best score in T20 cricket in the process.

It means he has now scored 197 runs in two T20 matches against Hampshire this year, remaining not out and batting for all 40 overs.

Babar even took two catches as Hampshire slipped to 69-6 in reply, with the arrival of rain meaning Somerset won by 63 runs on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern.

Big Roses crowd left disappointed

The Roses match at Old Trafford was abandoned before a ball was bowled on Friday

Lancashire revealed before the start of their match against Roses rivals Yorkshire that the biggest-ever crowd in domestic T20 cricket outside of London would be in attendance at Old Trafford on Friday.

As it was, the 23,000-plus fans did not see a single ball bowled as heavy showers left large pools of standing water on the outfield.

"A full house at Old Trafford against a good Lancashire team, it's disappointing we didn't get on," said Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale after the game was called off.

"We've had a tie and three washouts now, and I've never known a competition where we've had three washouts."

On the subject of washouts, the matches Glamorgan and Leicestershire were also abandoned before a result could be achieved.