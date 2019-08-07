T20 Blast: Leicestershire's Colin Ackermann takes 7-18 to claim record bowling figures

Colin Ackermann joined Leicestershire on a Kolpak deal in 2016

Leicestershire captain Colin Ackermann set a new T20 world record with bowling figures of 7-18 in their victory against Birmingham Bears.

Off-spinner Ackermann, 28, led the Foxes to a 55-run win which also boosted their quarter-final chances.

His figures surpassed the previous best of 6-5 in 22 balls by Somerset's Arul Suppiah against Glamorgan in 2011.

Meanwhile, there were also wins on Wednesday for Somerset, Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire.

But the night well and truly belonged to Leicestershire's Ackermann, whose previous best figures in the format were 3-21.

He took three of his seven wickets in one over as Birmingham lost their last eight wickets for just 20 runs to be bowled out for 134, chasing 190 at Grace Road.

"It's quite hard to believe, I didn't know that the record was seven wickets," Ackermann told BBC Radio Leicester.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet and I think it's the first time it's turned here at Grace Road in 20 years, which is fantastic for the spinners.

"It was a great all-round performance from the team to set the game up for the bowlers."

Earlier, half-centuries from Harry Swindells (63 off 50 balls) and Lewis Hill (58 off 28) helped Leicestershire post 189-6.

Birmingham's reply looked threatening when Adam Hose (34) and Sam Hain (61) added 91 for the third wicket. But when Hose fell to seamer Will Davis at 114-3, 28 balls later the game was all over.

