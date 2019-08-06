T20 Blast: Sussex thrash Glamorgan to top group

Opener David Lloyd anchored Glamorgan's innings at Hove

T20 Blast, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove: Sussex v Glamorgan Glamorgan 146-9 (20 overs): Lloyd 50; Topley 3-20 Sussex 150-1 (13.5 overs): Salt 78*, Wright 56 Sussex (2 pts) won by 9 wickets Scorecard & Tables

Sussex moved to the top of the T20 South Group with a nine-wicket thrashing of winless Glamorgan.

A target of 147 proved a stroll in the park for the unbeaten home side in just 13.5 overs.

Openers Phil Salt (78 not out off 42 balls) and Luke Wright (56 off 35) smashed 130 in just 12 overs to delight the Hove crowd.

Sussex's bowlers chipped away at regular intervals to restrict Glamorgan to 146-9, Reece Topley claiming 3-20.

The consistent David Lloyd made 50 off 37 balls but no-one else reached 20 as a series of batsmen holed out on the boundary against a consistent attack, Salt taking three catches.

The Salt-Wright stand was the highest T20 partnership for Sussex against Glamorgan, who have never won at the County Ground in the short format.

Sussex, the 2018 runners-up, next host Middlesex on Friday 9 August, when Glamorgan entertain Essex desperately hoping for an upturn in their lacklustre batting efforts.

Sussex batsman Phil Salt said:

"We're playing some good cricket at the moment and making it look easy, the boys are getting into good habits and we've got the momentum in the competition now.

"You're always going to get flurries of runs in chases like that. it's not easy to defend that sort of total and I thought I paced my innings quite well, going aggressive early on, then back down the gears and back up again.

"We are that much better as a team than last year and I think that comes from playing alongside each other, since the personnel aren't massively different apart from one or two quality players."

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was the same as it's been all year, we were probably 40 (runs) short on that wicket, we didn't get any sizeable partnerships with only Lloyd getting in despite a bit of rhythm between (Colin) Ingram and (Kiran) Carlson.

"It's not happening for us but it won't stop us trying to put it right for the rest of the competition.

"They talk about the game being played in the top two inches; it's about trying to remain calm while you're going for the boundaries, and when it's not coming off (for batsmen) you tend to try a bit too hard."