T20 Blast: Glenn Maxwell shines as Lancashire beat Notts

Glenn Maxwell hit seven fours and two sixes in his 73 for Lancashire

Dan Christian was left stranded on 41 as Notts Outlaws fell four runs short of overhauling unbeaten North Group leaders Lancashire's 151-6 in a thrilling run chase at Old Trafford.

Christian hit three sixes in the penultimate to leave Notts needing 12 from six balls.

But James Faulkner took two wickets to ensure a three-run win for the hosts.

Glenn Maxwell (73) and Dane Vilas (46) earlier shared a 107-run stand as Lancashire recovered from 35-4.

They appeared to be in deep trouble when they slumped to 14-3 after 3.2 overs, Luke Wood (2-10) bowling Alex Davies with the first ball of the innings and also clean bowling Steven Croft.

England opener Keaton Jennings was then stumped by Tom Moores off the bowling of Samit Patel to leave the hosts four down after 8.2 overs.

But a brilliant stand between wicketkeeper Vilas and Maxwell, which included some sumptuous improvised striking by the Australian all-rounder, rescued the innings.

Maxwell swatted boundaries to all areas with a vast array of shots, from switch-hits to ramp shots, to set a tough total.

The Outlaws' reply started badly, Joe Clarke falling lbw first ball to Richard Gleeson.

Patel (34) and Alex Hales (29) set a decent platform but Notts slipped from 96-3 to 113-7, with Matthew Parkinson the star bowler with 3-22.

And despite Christian's heroics, which brought a 24-ball 41, the away side fell just short.

Lancashire top the group with five wins and two no results from seven games, while Notts remain third with three wins and three defeats from seven outings.