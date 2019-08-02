Cricket chiefs to meet MPs over TV rights, England's World Cup win and the Hundred

England were welcomed to Downing Street after winning the Cricket World Cup for the first time

Cricket chiefs are to be questioned by MPs on how they can capitalise on England's World Cup triumph.

England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Colin Graves and chief executive Tom Harrison will appear before the Digital, Culture Media and Sport Committee on 23 October.

MPs plan to discuss how the triumph can boost participation in the sport, broadcasting rights and revenue.

England's win over New Zealand was live on free-to-air television on Channel 4.

The broadcaster agreed a deal with rights-holder Sky to show the match - England's first men's 50-over World Cup final since 1992.

Live cricket has not been available on free-to-air TV in the UK since England's famous victory over Australia in the 2005 Ashes Test series.

The committee will also ask about plans for the Hundred tournament.

The new competition has been described by Harrison as "a huge opportunity" to bring cricket to a wider audience.

It will take place over a five-week period from July 2020, with some matches televised live on the BBC.

Purists have questioned the format, which has 100 balls per innings and a change of ends after 10 deliveries.