Ashes 2019: England bowler James Anderson to have scan on 'tight' calf

James Anderson is making his return to action after tearing his calf last month

England bowler James Anderson will have a scan on another calf injury after bowling only four overs on the first morning of the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker tore the same right calf playing for Lancashire against Durham last month and missed the match with Ireland.

The 37-year-old left Edgbaston at lunch and will have a scan later on Thursday.

It is currently not known if it is a recurrence of the same injury.

Australia reached 83-3 at lunch.

Anderson felt tightness in the calf at the end of his fourth over.

He managed to field for most of the rest of the session, but then left the ground at the lunch interval.

Though England have pace bowlers in reserve - Sam Curran and Olly Stone were in the squad for this match - uncapped Jofra Archer is only just returning from a side injury and will play for Sussex 2nd XI next week in order to prove his fitness.

Mark Wood is also out for a lengthy period with a side injury.

The second Test starts at Lord's on 14 August.